Blue Chip Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – July 8th

Karman, RF Industries, NetSol Technologies, and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth are the five Blue Chip stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blue chip stocks are shares of large, well-established companies with a long track record of stable earnings, reliable growth, and strong balance sheets. They typically boast high market capitalizations, investment-grade credit ratings, and often pay regular dividends. Because of their financial resilience and industry leadership, blue chips are viewed as relatively low-risk holdings that help provide steady returns and portfolio stability over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blue Chip stocks within the last several days.

Karman (KRMN)

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

Shares of KRMN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.00. 286,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,671. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Karman has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $51.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85.

RF Industries (RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFIL traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,411. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 million, a PE ratio of -55.69 and a beta of 0.78.

NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 35,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,574. NetSol Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth (FBGRX)

Shares of NASDAQ:FBGRX traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.45.

