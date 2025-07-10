BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JSPR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $64.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.69. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $26.05.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 39,436 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

