Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 1.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.