Brainchip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Shares Up 1.9% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 227,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 149,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Brainchip Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.17.

Brainchip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focuses on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brainchip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainchip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.