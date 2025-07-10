Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.83.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $198.71 and a twelve month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,509,227.36. This represents a 10.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total value of $1,169,728.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

