Brokerages Set EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Price Target at $188.00

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th.

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $166.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 1,035.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 387.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

