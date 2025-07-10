Brokerages Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Target Price at $18.88

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

ERII opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $380,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 655,220 shares in the company, valued at $8,308,189.60. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Tondreau purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $51,576.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,008.04. This represents a 11.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 5.9% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 238,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

