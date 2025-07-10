Brokerages Set GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Price Target at $54.50

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 153.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 458,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 433,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after acquiring an additional 257,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GFL opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 1.23%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

