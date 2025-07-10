Brokerages Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Target Price at $23.27

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $702.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 305.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson acquired 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,888.30. This trade represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott M. Brinker acquired 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $200,438.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 201,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,937.84. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 124.3% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 198.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

