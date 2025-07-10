Brokerages Set Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) PT at $121.71

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.71.

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $99.34 on Monday. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 242.29 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $6,937,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

