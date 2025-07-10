Brokerages Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) PT at $241.93

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $240.71.

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $214.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.68. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $207.21 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

