Brokerages Set Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) PT at $521.40

Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $519.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $493.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $572.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $502.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $473.33. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $378.71 and a twelve month high of $531.93.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 60.37%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total value of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 42.9% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 80 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

