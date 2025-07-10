Brokerages Set Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) PT at $77.31

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.71.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Bank of America raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $139,016.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,921.91. This represents a 52.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yann Mazabraud sold 6,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $438,964.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,587.40. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,572. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $89.00 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.61 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.83.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $37.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.43 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 739.62% and a negative net margin of 123.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.35) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.