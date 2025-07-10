Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Trading 10.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.54. 394,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 161,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.