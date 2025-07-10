Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 810,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $99,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SMART Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 47,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 97,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $200,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $113.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.08. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,621,540. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

