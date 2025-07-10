Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAN. Benchmark dropped their price target on Canaan from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canaan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Canaan in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Canaan in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.67.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canaan has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.17.

Canaan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its position in Canaan by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

