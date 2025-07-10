Canton Hathaway LLC Increases Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 248.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,987 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 10.0% during the first quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 560,061 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 23.9% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $162.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $164.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.43.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.47.

Get Our Latest Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total transaction of $11,876,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,023,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,879,927,678.75. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 50,514 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $7,999,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,974,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,746,542.08. This represents a 2.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,296,844 shares of company stock worth $624,019,677. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.