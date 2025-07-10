Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,572 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.63% of Carlyle Group worth $99,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Carlyle Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 2,469.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Group stock opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.90.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer cut shares of Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. TD Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CG

About Carlyle Group

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.