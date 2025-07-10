Casino Stocks To Research – July 8th

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Wynn Resorts, International Game Technology, MGM Resorts International, and Chefs’ Warehouse are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is operating casinos, gaming resorts, or related entertainment venues. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the gaming and hospitality industry, benefiting from revenue generated by gambling operations, hotel stays, and associated amenities. The performance of casino stocks often correlates with consumer discretionary spending and regulatory developments in gambling jurisdictions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Shares of SBET traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 31,284,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,610. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Sharplink Gaming has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $124.12.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $286.60. 1,337,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion and a PE ratio of 99.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $175.59 and a 1-year high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,632,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,687,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $53.61.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.63. 1,014,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.54.

International Game Technology (IGT)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.49. 3,545,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.52.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. 1,187,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,931,116. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.76.

Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $5.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 669,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,747. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.25.

