Chardan Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLSK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research note on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cleanspark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Cleanspark in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Cleanspark Trading Up 7.5%

CLSK stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 4.23. Cleanspark has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative net margin of 35.43% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. Cleanspark’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cleanspark will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cleanspark

In other Cleanspark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,120.61. This represents a 28.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cleanspark by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cleanspark by 1,018.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,145 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth $13,443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cleanspark by 6,449.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,387,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth $8,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cleanspark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Further Reading

