Chicago Atlantic BDC (LIEN) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Chicago Atlantic BDC (NASDAQ:LIEN – Get Free Report) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Chicago Atlantic BDC to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Get Chicago Atlantic BDC alerts:

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Chicago Atlantic BDC pays out 680.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies pay a dividend yield of 9.5% and pay out 105.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic BDC $23.55 million $9.62 million 52.70 Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors $258.98 million $148.50 million 14.30

Analyst Recommendations

Chicago Atlantic BDC’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic BDC. Chicago Atlantic BDC is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chicago Atlantic BDC and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic BDC 0 2 0 0 2.00 Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors 252 1329 1308 21 2.38

As a group, “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies have a potential downside of 0.30%. Given Chicago Atlantic BDC’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic BDC has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Chicago Atlantic BDC and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic BDC 4.83% 0.98% 0.94% Chicago Atlantic BDC Competitors 33.40% 11.34% 5.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of Chicago Atlantic BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of shares of all “FIN – SBIC&COMMRL” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Chicago Atlantic BDC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chicago Atlantic BDC’s rivals have a beta of -0.62, meaning that their average stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chicago Atlantic BDC rivals beat Chicago Atlantic BDC on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Chicago Atlantic BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc. is a specialty finance company which has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Its investment objective is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its stockholders by investing primarily in direct loans to privately held middle-market companies, with a primary focus on cannabis companies. Chicago Atlantic BDC Inc., formerly known as CHICAGO ATLNTIC, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.