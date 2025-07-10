China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Up 92.5% – Still a Buy?

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 92.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50. 577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

China National Building Material Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.

China National Building Material Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.9039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.

About China National Building Material

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.

