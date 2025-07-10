China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Trading Up 92.5% – Still a Buy?

China National Building Material Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 92.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50. 577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
China National Building Material Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.34.
China National Building Material Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.9039 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd.
About China National Building Material
China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in building material, new materials, and engineering technical services businesses. The company operates through five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering Technology Services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and fibreglass, as well as composite and light building materials.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China National Building Material
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for China National Building Material Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Building Material and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.