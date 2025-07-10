CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $32.80. Approximately 441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

Get CK Infrastructure alerts:

CK Infrastructure Stock Down 0.6%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.47.

CK Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from CK Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.41.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CK Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.