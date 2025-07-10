Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.95 and last traded at $93.25. Approximately 1,085 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.89.

Coloplast A/S Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.79.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

