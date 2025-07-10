Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) by 132.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 66,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Price Performance

NYSE ELP opened at $8.74 on Thursday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $856.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) (NYSE:ELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia (COPEL) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.