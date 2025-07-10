Comparing Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) & PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX)

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) and PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Midstream and PHX Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Midstream 37.35% 19.75% 7.24% PHX Minerals 20.08% 5.57% 4.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Midstream and PHX Minerals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Midstream $1.11 billion 7.60 $400.89 million $0.87 20.16 PHX Minerals $34.57 million 4.79 $2.32 million $0.19 22.97

Antero Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than PHX Minerals. Antero Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PHX Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Antero Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. PHX Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Antero Midstream pays out 103.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals pays out 84.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PHX Minerals has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Antero Midstream and PHX Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Midstream 1 0 1 0 2.00 PHX Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00

Antero Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.08%. Given Antero Midstream’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Antero Midstream is more favorable than PHX Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Antero Midstream has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHX Minerals has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.2% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Antero Midstream shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of PHX Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Antero Midstream beats PHX Minerals on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio. The Water Handling segment delivers fresh water from sources, including the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and various regional waterways; uses water handling systems to transport flowback and produced water; and offers pumping stations, water storage, and blending facilities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc. operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. The company sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. and changed its name to PHX Minerals Inc. in October 2020. PHX Minerals Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

