Comparing Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) & CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM)

Rostelecom OJSC (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Free Report) and CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and CommScope”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CommScope $4.21 billion 0.41 -$315.50 million $2.73 2.90

Analyst Recommendations

Rostelecom OJSC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CommScope.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rostelecom OJSC and CommScope, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rostelecom OJSC 0 0 0 0 0.00 CommScope 2 4 0 0 1.67

CommScope has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential downside of 38.52%. Given CommScope’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CommScope is more favorable than Rostelecom OJSC.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of CommScope shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of CommScope shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rostelecom OJSC and CommScope’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rostelecom OJSC N/A N/A N/A CommScope 16.89% -4.51% 1.68%

Risk and Volatility

Rostelecom OJSC has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CommScope has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CommScope beats Rostelecom OJSC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rostelecom OJSC

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform. It also offers Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; and telecommunication and IT consulting services. In addition, the company engages in leasing of equipment; communication equipment; manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments. The CCS segment provides network solutions for indoor and outdoor network applications; and fiber optic and copper connectivity and cable solutions for use in telecommunications, cable television, residential broadband networks, data centers and business enterprises. The OWN segment provides base station antennas, radio frequency filters, tower connectivity, microwave antennas, metro cell products, cabinets, steel towers, accessories, wireless Spectrum management business and Comsearch products. The NICS segment offers indoor and outdoor Wi-Fi and long-term evolution (LTE) access points, access and aggregation switches; an Internet of Things suite, on-premises and cloud-based control and management systems; and software and software-as-a-service applications. The ANS segment offers cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, distribution and transmission equipment and cloud solutions that enable facility-based service providers to construct a state-of-the-art residential and metro distribution network. It offers its products and services through independent distributors, specialized resellers and distributors, wireless and wireline operators, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators, as well as directly to customers. The company was formerly known as Cedar I Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CommScope Holding Company, Inc. in January 2011. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Claremont, North Carolina.

