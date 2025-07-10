Concordia Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Stock Price Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.37. 1,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 4,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

