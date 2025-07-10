Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays set a $416.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $336.00 price objective (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $378.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $340.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 1,063.91% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

