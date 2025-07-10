Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 132 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $202.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.76. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $161.43 and a 1-year high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

