Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,591 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,210,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,435,012,000 after acquiring an additional 392,270 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,691,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,047,000 after acquiring an additional 72,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,811,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,676,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,789,000 after acquiring an additional 144,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $303.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.59 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $308.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.99. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 396.08%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $1,630,360.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $16,821,985.18. This trade represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 5,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.68, for a total transaction of $1,755,314.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,456.16. The trade was a 30.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,825 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,180 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

