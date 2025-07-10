Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $548,000. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,309,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AB opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $41.99.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $838.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.36 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.02%.

In other news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $205,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,609.14. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $196,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 39,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,981.60. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $37.50 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

