Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,560,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $179.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.62 and a 1-year high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $585.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.84 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.52%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

