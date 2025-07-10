Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 12,700 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.93 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 129.87%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

