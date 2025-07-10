Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,652 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novartis by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after purchasing an additional 111,066 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth $9,365,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Novartis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

NVS stock opened at $122.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $96.06 and a 12-month high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

