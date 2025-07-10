Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 314 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mplx Stock Performance

MPLX stock opened at $50.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day moving average of $51.27. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 36.34%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.45%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.