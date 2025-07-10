Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 326 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $921,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $106.01 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

