Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 8,701 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tilson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,837 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.84 and a beta of 0.01.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

