Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% in the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 7.1% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $44.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

