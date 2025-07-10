Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKLO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oklo by 2,386.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other Oklo news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $16,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,105,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,801,409.60. The trade was a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Stuart Klein sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $9,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,000. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,066,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OKLO. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Oklo Stock Performance

OKLO stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.57. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $73.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

