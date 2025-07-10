Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 519.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Docusign by 153.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 490.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $79.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24. Docusign Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 15,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $1,132,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,282,080.40. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,827.85. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,351. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Docusign from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

