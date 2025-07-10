Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,779,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.74 and a 12-month high of $100.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.