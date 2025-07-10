Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 44,128 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 899,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 126,038 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 537,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 46,636 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.66.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1327 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

