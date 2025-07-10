Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSMD. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 8,857.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $240,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FSMD stock opened at $42.26 on Thursday. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $40.36.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

