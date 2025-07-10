Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $598,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.