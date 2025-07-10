Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $630,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Phraction Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $137.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $145.33.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $682.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.15 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.94.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

