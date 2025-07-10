Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $682,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,760,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.1% during the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $442,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.15.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $64.91 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.37 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.