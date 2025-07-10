Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $825,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of XBI stock opened at $87.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $105.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.