Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $734,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,844 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 889 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the airline’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 370.3% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,919 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Melius Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of LUV opened at $34.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.21. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The airline reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.52 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,097.12. This trade represents a 47.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg A. Saretsky bought 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.29 per share, for a total transaction of $100,154.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,102.49. This trade represents a 32.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

