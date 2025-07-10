Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $785,000 Holdings in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 208.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,001 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 662.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 63,875 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $5,848,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 36.2% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BE opened at $28.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -572.89 and a beta of 3.22. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $29.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $326.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.29%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In related news, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 8,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $199,025.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,709.40. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $811,210.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,724,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,149,092.82. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,191 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

